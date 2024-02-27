Cherry Starr, philanthropist wife of the late Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, dies at 89
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Cherry Starr, the philanthropist wife of former Green Bay Packers quarterback and coach Bart Starr, has died. She was 89. Rawhide Youth Services, an organization that helps at-risk youth that the couple worked closely with, announced that Cherry Starr died on Tuesday. The Starr Children’s Fund, which the Starrs created to finance childhood cancer research, said she passed away at her home in Birmingham, Alabama. She and Bart were married for more than 60 years before Bart died in 2019. Bart Starr led the Packers to three consecutive NFL championships and victories in the first two Super Bowls. He also served as the Packers’ head coach from 1975 through 1983.