China’s embattled former foreign minister steps down as member of the legislature

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media say former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has been missing from public view since last June, has resigned from the national legislature. Qin was dismissed from office in July, in one of China’s biggest political surprises in years. The National People’s Congress Standing Committee says the Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress accepted his resignation as a delegate to the upcoming annual parliamentary session. The National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, is to convene its annual session in early March and is expected to focus on the country’s ailing economy.

