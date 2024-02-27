Coal company owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is found in contempt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been found in contempt by a federal judge for not following an order to pay an insurance company to maintain collateral for financial obligations. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that a U.S. district judge found Southern Coal Corp. in civil contempt Monday and granted the insurance company’s request to fine Southern Coal $2,500 per day until it complies. The ruling says Southern Coal didn’t present evidence to support its argument that it was unable to pay Charleston-based BrickStreet Mutual Insurance Co. over half a million dollars. The order gives Southern Coal seven days to comply before the fine begins.

