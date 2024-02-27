Czech, Polish leaders say they’re united in their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia
By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press
PRAGUE (AP) — The prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland say their countries are united in their support for Ukraine and pledged to look for ways to increase their help in its fight against Russian military aggression. Poland says it is ready to contribute to a Czech plan to acquire ammunition that Ukraine badly needs from third countries outside the European Union. Fiala and Tusk spoke ahead of a meeting in Prague later Tuesday with their counterparts from Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, whose views of the war in Ukraine differ sharply from theirs.