Dior celebrates the 1960s and the origins of ready-to-wear at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — At Paris Fashion Week, Dior unveiled a collection that fused fashion with art, with sculptural figures inspired by cane warriors setting a poignant backdrop on the runway. The show attracted A-list celebrities and revisited the 1960s, highlighting a key moment in Dior’s history when fashion transitioned from the atelier to the global stage. Chiuri’s designs celebrated freedom and empowerment, blending 60s aesthetics with modern sportswear influences. A standout piece was a voluminous black coat, complemented by a studded leather beret. The collection paid homage to Dior’s heritage while embracing a contemporary minimalist aesthetic. Additionally, Vogue announced a special fashion show to celebrate the Paris Olympics, highlighting the intersection of fashion and sports.

