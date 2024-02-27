EU legislature backs a major plan to better protect nature and meet climate goals

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The European Union legislature has approved a watered-down plan to better protect nature and fight climate change in the 27-nation bloc. It comes despite opposition from the biggest party in parliament and fierce protests from the farming community. The plan is a key part of the EU’s vaunted European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the global point of reference on all climate issues. Yet it has had an extremely rough ride through the EU’s complicated approval process. Only a diluted version will now proceed to a final vote among the EU member states where it is expected to pass easily.

