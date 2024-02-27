Evers again asks Wisconsin Republicans to release $125M to combat forever chemicals pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is again asking Wisconsin Republicans to release $125 million set aside to combat pollution from so-called forever chemicals. The GOP created a $125 million fund last summer to cover grants for testing for contamination from PFAS chemicals. But the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee has yet to release the money. The Legislature has passed a bill that sets up a spending mechanism but Evers says he won’t sign it because it weakens regulators’ authority. The governor in December directed the Department of Natural Resources to ask the committee to release the money. Evers announced Tuesday the agency has filed another request for the money at his direction.

