Lara Love Hardin’s memoir ‘The Many Lives of Mama Love’ is Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick

NEW YORK (AP) — An author and ghost writer’s life story, from prison and drug addiction to collaborating with the Dalai Lama and the Archbishop Desmond Tutu among others, is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club selection. Lara Love Hardin’s “The Many Lives of Mama Love” was published last summer. Hardin has been cited by Winfrey before. She co-wrote, and was fully credited for the prison memoir “The Sun Does Shine,” by Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent nearly 30 years on death row in Alabama on a wrongful murder conviction. “The Sun Does Shine” was a Winfrey selection in 2018.

