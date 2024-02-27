Massachusetts man sues state for $1M after serving 27 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who spent nearly three decades in prison on a murder conviction that was thrown out by the courts is suing the state for $1 million, the maximum allowed by state law. James Lucien was serving a life sentence in connection with the 1994 fatal shooting of Ryan Edwards in Boston when he was released in 2021. Lucien was 22 at the time of his arrest. Lucien’s lawyer said he was wrongfully imprisoned by officers known to the Boston Police Department to be corrupt. Lucien’s lawyers said they also plan to file a separate federal civil rights complaint.

