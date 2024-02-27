New York Democrats propose new congressional lines after rejecting bipartisan commission boundaries

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats in charge of New York’s Legislature proposed new lines for congressional districts in the key battleground state hours after rejecting boundaries created by a bipartisan redistricting commission. The legislation proposed late Monday leaves much of the Independent Redistricting Commission’s recently unveiled map in place, but it includes changes to districts in suburban Long Island and the Hudson Valley north of New York City. The Democratic proposal is a significant step in the yearslong battle over New York’s 26 congressional seats. Even slight tweaks in the state’s map could help determine which party controls the U.S. House after the November elections.

