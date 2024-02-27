New York doctor’s husband suing Disney for negligence in wrongful death case

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The husband of a New York doctor who died shortly after dining at a Disney Springs restaurant last year accused Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of negligence in a 19-page lawsuit filed in Florida. Jeffrey Piccolo is seeking in excess of $50,000 in the wrongful death of Kanokporn Tangsuan, a doctor at New York University Langone hospital in Manhattan. The lawsuit filed Feb. 22 in Orange County, Florida, says the couple repeatedly questioned the waiter about whether items on the menu could be made allergen-free. She had a severe allergy to nuts and dairy products. She collapsed and died shortly after dinner. Disney and Raglan Road Irish Pub haven’t responded to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.

