Notable numbers capture the wild weather hitting much of the US this week

CHICAGO (AP) — Wild fluctuations in temperatures are being recorded across much of the United States this week. Some cities are experiencing a whiplash in which they are going from record highs to severe storms to snow and freezing temperatures in a matter of days. The wacky weather is one big numbers game. More than 70 cities from International Falls, Minnesota, to the Texas border with Mexico reported record highs Monday. Heavy snow fell on International Falls on Tuesday, and lows well below zero are in the forecast for Wednesday. The dramatic plunge in many locations is expected to be short-lived with temperatures back above average by week’s end.

