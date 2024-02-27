NTSB: Engine oil warnings sounded moments before jet crash-landed on Florida highway, killing 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Moments before the deadly crash of a charter jet on a Florida highway, three warnings about oil pressure problems in its two engines sounded. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a preliminary report released Tuesday that the Bombardier aircraft with five people aboard was cleared to land at Naples Municipal Airport at 3:08 p.m. on Feb. 9. Seconds later, what the NTSB called a “master warning” about oil pressure issues in the left engine took place, followed by two more warnings. At 3:10 p.m., an emergency landing was attempted on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida. The plane did manage to crash-land, but it burst into flames, killing both pilots. Two passengers and a flight attendant escaped relatively unscathed.

