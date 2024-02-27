NYC officials shutter furniture store illegally converted to house more than 40 migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials. The city Department of Buildings said Tuesday that it ordered Sarr’s Wholesale Furniture in Queens vacated due to “severe overcrowding and hazardous fire trap conditions.” The agency also issued two violations to the landlord. City inspectors found 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed on the ground floor and basement of the structure. Ebou Sarr, owner of the furniture store, says he was charging people $300 a month for a bed and meals.

