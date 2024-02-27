Pakistan’s Imran Khan and his wife appear in court and plead not guilty in another graft case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have appeared before a judge in a high security court near Islamabad. Officials say the two pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a graft case alleging they accepted the gift of land from a real estate tycoon in exchange for large sums of laundered money. The case is the second to indict Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi over acts of corruption allegedly committed while the former cricket star turned Islamist politician was in office. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022, has insists all the charges against him are a plot by his rivals to keep him from returning to office.

