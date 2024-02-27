Police arrest three suspects in killing of man on Bronx subway car

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have arrested three people in the killing of a man on a subway car last week. The department says Tuesday they were apprehended in the Bronx on Monday in connection with the killing of William Alvarez. The 45-year-old Bronx resident was fatally shot after getting into an argument with one of the suspects on a Bronx subway train early Friday. The three have been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The fatal shooting is the third killing in the subway system this year.

