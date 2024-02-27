Racing authority reports equine fatality rate of 1.23 per 1,000 at tracks under its jurisdiction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s federal oversight body says racetracks under its jurisdiction experienced 1.23 racing-related equine fatalities per 1,000 starts in 2023, a much lower rate than at tracks outside its watch. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority report also stated that its fatality rate was lower than the Jockey Club’s national rate of 1.25 for 2022 and the 1.32 rate reported in its 2023 Equine Injury Database. The HISA release stated that methodologies and criteria for reporting rates are identical to the Jockey Club, but noted that the Club’s rates include data from U.S. thoroughbred tracks operating outside of HISA’s jurisdiction. Those tracks have a rate of 1.63 per 1,000 starts.

