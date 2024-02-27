South Dakota voters asked to approve work requirement for Medicaid expansion

South Dakota’s voters will be asked this fall to say whether the state can require certain people who receive Medicaid to work. The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to put the question on the November ballot. Two years ago, voters approved a constitutional amendment expanding eligibility for the government health insurance program. The federal government would eventually have to sign off on a work requirement if it is approved by voters. Opponents say it’s unnecessary, ineffective and against what voters approved in 2022. Supporters say other assistance programs have work requirements. They called the ballot measure a “clarifying question” for voters.

