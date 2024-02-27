Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lands in Saudi Arabia to push for peace and a POW exchange with Russia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has arrived to Saudi Arabia with plans to visit the kingdom’s powerful crown prince to push for a peace plan and the return of prisoners of war from Russia. Zelenskyy’s trip Tuesday comes as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought to position himself as a potential mediator to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. That’s even as Riyadh remains closely aligned with Russia on energy policies through the OPEC+ group of countries. Zelenskyy’s trip came as Kyiv’s forces are being pushed back in eastern Ukraine. Russia has gained the initiative due to its big advantage in troop numbers and weapon supplies, military analysts say, as Kyiv waits for news of new provisions from its Western partners.

