A top EU official calls for a new defense industry strategy with locally made arms at its heart

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official is calling for a new defense industry strategy to respond to security challenges posed by Russia’s war on Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that “Europe must spend more, spend better, spend European.” Russia’s invasion has exposed weaknesses in Europe’s arms manufacturing capacities. U.S. defense companies are also reaping the benefit of some spending. Concern that former U.S. President Donald Trump might return to the White House and undermine support for Ukraine has focused minds in Europe. France and Germany have warned that the bloc must do more to protect itself. Von der Leyen says the EU must take ”responsibility ourselves for what is vital, and even existential, for us.”

