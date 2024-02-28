About as many abortions are happening in the US monthly as before Roe was overturned, report finds
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
The number of monthly abortions in the U.S. is similar to what it was before the nation’s top court overturned the right to abortion. But how they are provided is different, a new study conducted for the advocacy group Society of Family Planning finds. Fourteen states are enforcing a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy and those states have hardly obtained any through the health care system. But there are more abortions in several other states and far more abortion pills prescribed through telehealth, including some for women who live in states with deep restrictions.