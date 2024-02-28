Avalanche in northern Italy kills 1 German skier, critically injures 2 others

MILAN (AP) — Italian alpine rescuers say one German backcountry skier was killed and two others injured in an avalanche near the Austrian border. The skiers were all found quickly thanks to electronic location devices. The two survivors were transported to a hospital in critical condition. About 60 centimeters (more than 23 ½ inches) of snow have fallen in the area in recent days, putting the entire province bordering Austria under a high avalanche risk.

