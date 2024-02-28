Skip to Content
Democracy’s appeal is slipping as nations across much of the world hold elections, a poll finds

By
New
Published 10:05 AM

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press

A survey of 24 democratic countries by the Pew Research Center has found that while representative democracy remains a favorite system of governance around the globe, its appeal is slipping on the eve of elections worldwide. While a median of 77% of those surveyed said democracy was a “good” system of government, a median of 59% said they were dissatisfied with how democracy was working in their own country. The alternatives were seen as even worse. Only six opposition leaders received favorable reviews, and 42% of respondents said no political party in their country represented their viewpoint.

