Laurene Powell Jobs’ philanthropy seeks to strengthen communities with grants for local leaders

Laurene Powell Jobs’ philanthropy Emerson Collective announced Wednesday its fifth cohort of Emerson fellows. They include an oral historian in Montana, a civic designer in Los Angeles and a campaigner for political unity from Utah. The collective’s cohort of fellows this year are all local leaders who are pursuing projects of their own creation through a wide-range of methodologies. They will receive $125,000 from the collective and do not need to report back about how they spend those funds. Laurene Powell Jobs is the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

