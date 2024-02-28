Skip to Content
AP-National

Ned Blackhawk’s ‘The Rediscovery of America’ is a nominee for $10,000 history prize

By
Published 5:05 AM

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ned Blackhawk’s “The Rediscovery of America,” winner last fall of a National Book Award, is a finalist for a history honor presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project. Blackhawk’s account of Native American history is among five nominees for the Mark Lynton History Prize, a $10,000 award given for work combining “intellectual distinction with felicity of expression.” Prize officials also announced finalists for the Lukas Book Prize and a work-in-progress award for which two winners each receive $25,000. Winners will be announced March 19.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content