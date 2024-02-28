Russian space officials say air leak at International Space Station poses no danger to its crew

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian space officials have acknowledged a continuing air leak from the Russian segment of the International Space Station, but say it poses no danger to its crew. The Roscosmos state corporation said Wednesday that specialists were monitoring the leak and the crew “regularly conducts work to locate and fix possible spots of the leak.” Roscosmos’ statement followed comments by Joel Montalbano, NASA’s station project manager, who noted Wednesday that the leak in the Russian segment has increased but emphasized that it remains small and poses no threat to the crew’s safety or vehicle operations. Roscosmos noted that as space outpost is aging, the crew has to spend more time to maintain it.

