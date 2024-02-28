Things to know about Idaho’s botched execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — For nearly an hour, Thomas Eugene Creech lay strapped to a table in an Idaho execution chamber as medical team members poked and prodded at his arms and legs, hands and feet, trying to find a vein through which they could end his life. After eight attempts Wednesday, the prison warden told them to give up. The 73-year-old serial killer who has been in prison for half a century was returned to his cell — for how much longer, no one knows. The botched lethal injection was the latest in a string of difficulties states have had carrying out such executions.

By REBECCA BOONE and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

