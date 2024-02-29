A shooting in Orlando has left at least 1 person dead and several injured, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Orlando, Florida, say at least one person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting. WFTV reports that about 11 p.m. Wednesday officers from the Orlando Police Department responded in reference to shots fired. Officers found multiple victims, including one who died. Police say they are working to identify all the victims and determine their conditions. Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

