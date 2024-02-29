A tourist from Canada was rescued after accidentally driving a rental Jeep off a Hawaii cliff

HONOLULU (AP) — A tourist driving in the early morning dark on the southern tip of Hawaii’s Big Island accidentally drove his rented Jeep off a cliff. But the man was able to swim to shore until firefighters pulled him up with a rope and helicopter. The Hawaii County Fire Department says the man was treated for facial injuries and slight hypothermia after Sunday’s rescue. Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth says people who are unfamiliar with the area need to be cautious of their surroundings. Resident Michael Moody was camping there that night to go spearfishing. He says the road there can be dangerous for those who aren’t familiar with it.

