Cyndi Lauper inks deal with firm behind ABBA Voyage for new immersive performance project

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Legendary pop icon Cyndi Lauper, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” has entered a partnership with the Swedish masterminds behind the immersive virtual concert ABBA Voyage. The partnership announced Thursday by the Pophouse Entertainment Group, co-founded by ABBA singer Björn Ulvaeus, involves the acquisition of a majority share of the award-winning singer-songwriter’s music with the aim of creating new performances and experiences for live audiences. Among the ideas are an immersive theater exhibit. The 70-year-old singer tells The Associated Press says she entered the deal because her Pophouse collaborators “want to make something new.”

