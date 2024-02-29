Georgia sets execution date for man who killed ex-girlfriend 30 years ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who killed his former girlfriend three decades ago is set to be put to death in March in Georgia’s first execution in more than four years. A judge on Thursday signed the order for the execution of Willie James Pye, who was convicted of murder and other crimes in the November 1993 killing of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough. The execution is set for March 20, after the judge set an execution window between noon that day and noon on March 27. Pye, who’s 59, would be the first person executed in Georgia since January 2020.

