Justin Amash announces Republican bid for Michigan U.S. Senate seat after having previously left GOP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash announced on social media Thursday that he will run for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. Amash will pursue the Republican nomination in the race. He had previously left the Republican party in 2019 after supporting an impeachment inquiry in then-President Donald Trump. Amash appears to have come back to the party but said in his announcement that he is “independent-minded.” Amash joins a Republican field that includes former U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer, in addition to businessman Sandy Pensler. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is considered the favorite to win the Democratic nomination and has dominated other candidates in fundraising

