Video shows person of interest in explosion outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Investigators in Alabama have released a video recording showing a person of interest as they seek information about an explosion outside the state attorney general’s office. The video shows a person strolling down a sidewalk wearing a stocking cap and facemask, dark jacket and gloves. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked Wednesday that anyone who can identify the person should to contact the FBI. The device placed outside of the office in downtown Montgomery exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday morning. No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.