Heavy winter rains in Pakistan kill at least 29 people, collapse buildings and trigger landslides

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say heavy rains across the country have left at least 29 people dead and 50 others injured, collapsed houses and triggered landslides that blocked roads, particularly in the northwest. About 23 rain-related deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan since Thursday night. Five people died in southwestern Baluchistan province after floods swamped the coastal town of Gwadar, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people. Casualties and damage were also reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The National Disaster Management Authority says it’s sending emergency relief and heavy machinery to remove debris blocking highways.

