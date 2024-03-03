China and Myanmar likely to be high on the agenda when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An increasingly assertive China and a humanitarian crisis in Myanmar are likely to be high on the agenda when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Australia for a rare summit this week. The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit that starts in Melbourne on Monday marks 50 years since Australia became the first official partner of the Asian bloc. Leaders of nine of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations are expected to attend the three-day summit. Myanmar is excluded from political representation over its failure to stem violence in that country since a military junta seized control in 2021. East Timor’s leader has been invited as an official ASEAN observer and Australian Prime Anthony Albanese invited his New Zealand counterpart to Melbourne to meet regional leaders.

