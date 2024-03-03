French police hunt an assailant who attacked a man leaving a Paris synagogue

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are searching for an assailant who attacked a man near a synagogue in Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said late Saturday. Darmanin said the attack on a man on Friday evening was “a new antisemitic attack.” In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the interior minister said authorities are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrator of “this unspeakable act.” A statement from the Paris public prosecutor’s office said that an assailant was seen physically and verbally assaulting a 62-year-old man, wearing a Jewish skullcap, as he was leaving a synagogue in Paris’s 20th arrondissement Friday evening. Earlier, Darmanin ordered police prefectures in France to strengthen protections around Jewish schools and places of worship.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.