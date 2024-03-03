Skip to Content
Thai court acquits former PM Yingluck Shinawatra on charges of mishandling government funds

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, now living in exile, on charges of mishandling expenditures for a government project in 2013. The action comes shortly after her brother Thaksin Shinawatra, who also previously served as prime minister, was released on parole for corruption-related offenses. It is the latest favorable verdict for Yingluck, who led Thailand from 2011 until forced from office in 2014. The court cleared her of abuse of power in December last year. The judges unanimously acquitted Yingluck and five other defendants accused of mishandling $6.7 billion in the infrastructure roadshow project.

