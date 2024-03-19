Investigators search the home of South Africa’s Parliament Speaker over bribery allegations

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A special investigations unit in South Africa has searched the home of the Speaker of Parliament and seized evidence as part of a probe into accusations that she accepted bribes of at least $120,000 in her previous role as defense minister. The search and seizure operation at the Johannesburg home of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was confirmed in a statement by Parliament. The statement says the Speaker, who denies any wrongdoing, cooperated with investigators, who searched her home for more than five hours. Mapisa-Nqakula is the latest figure to be accused of corruption under former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was forced to step down in 2018 over graft allegations.

