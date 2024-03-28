Sawfish are spinning, and dying, in Florida waters as rescue effort begins
By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Endangered smalltooth sawfish, marine creatures virtually unchanged for millions of years, are showing erratic behavior, spinning around and dying in unusual numbers in Florida waters. Federal and state wildlife agencies want to know why as they begin an effort to rescue and rehabilitate the ancient species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced what it calls an “emergency response” focused on the Florida Keys starting next week. Florida officials say an “unusual mortality event” has affected about 109 sawfish and killed at least 28 since late January. They’re hoping to make the first-ever attempt to rescue and rehabilitate smalltooth sawfish from the wild.