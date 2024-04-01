An old land mine found by children near an Afghanistan village explodes, killing 9

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan has exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children. A Taliban spokesman says the mine, which the children found near their village in Ghazni province, was from decades ago. He says the explosion Sunday killed five boys and four girls who were 5 to 10 years old. Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains highly dangerous for children who collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance.

