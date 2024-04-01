Barbara Rush, actor who co-starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman among others, dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbara Rush, who co-starred in films with Frank Sinatra, Paul Newman and other leading men of the 1950s and 1960s and had a thriving TV career later in life, has died. She was 97. Her daughter, Fox News reporter Claudia Cowan, posted on Instagram that her mother died on Easter Sunday. Rush’s film credits include “Bigger Than Life” with James Mason, “The Young Lions” with Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift and “The Young Philadelphians” with Paul Newman. She made two films with Sinatra, “Come Blow Your Horn” and “Robin and the Seven Hoods.” She later appeared on such TV shows as “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.