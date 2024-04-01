Collapse of NBA, NHL arena deal prompts recriminations, allegations of impropriety in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The collapse of a proposal to relocate the Washington NBA and NHL teams to northern Virginia has set off an extraordinary round of bitter recriminations among some of the officials and companies that were parties to the deal. Lawmakers pointed the finger at Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, while he blamed “politics and personal agendas.” A real estate partner to the deal also raised concerns about possible impropriety. The demise of the project was notable in a state that prides itself on a business-friendly reputation. The way the deal collapsed has also sparked fears about impacts to the state’s future economic development prospects.

By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.