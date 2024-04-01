Court orders a detained Russia-US journalist to remain in custody for two more months

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Monday ordered a detained Russian-American journalist to be held in jail for two more months pending investigation and trial, in another step in the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent and free speech. Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Tatar-Bashkir service, was charged with failing to register as a foreign agent while collecting information about the Russian military. Later, she was also charged with spreading “false information” about the Russian military. The court ordered her to remain behind bars until at least June 5. Kurmasheva, a U.S.-Russian dual national who lives in Prague with her family, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to RFE/RL.

