FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany has legalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana. The new law took effect Monday. Cannabis campaigners celebrated by lighting up at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. But the high may not last: Germany’s conservative opposition vows to reverse the law if it wins the next election.

