Greece’s coast guard says 74 migrants have been found in a wooden boat on the Mediterranean Sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say dozens of migrants found in a wooden boat on the Mediterranean Sea between northern Africa and southern Europe have been transported to the Greek island of Crete. Greece’s coast guard says the boat carried 74 people. It is not immediately clear where or when the boat had launched or what countries the passengers were from. Crete’s southern coastline has seen an increase in migrant arrivals in recent months. Greece is a major entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Some are paying smuggling gangs up to $5,000 each.

