Hospitals must obtain written consent for pelvic and similar exams, the federal government says

New federal guidance says hospitals must obtain written informed consent from patients before subjecting them to pelvic exams and exams of other sensitive areas — especially if an exam will be done while the patient is unconscious. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says consent is needed for exams that are for “educational and training purposes.” Federal regulations previously mentioned obtaining consent for “important tasks” related to surgeries. Hospitals may be ineligible for participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs if consent is not obtained. They also may be fined or be investigated if they violate patient privacy laws.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.