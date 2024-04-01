James Patterson launches true crime series on Fox Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson is launching a true crime series on Fox Nation. “Unsolved with James Patterson” is hosted by the million-selling author, premieres Monday and will air in three segments. Fox says Patterson’s series will include a trio of unsolved homicide cases. One is the death of a Louisiana schoolteacher who became increasingly unstable and locked down in her home with guns and cameras before being found with a shotgun wound to the head. Another is a Utah student who joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and soon after disappeared. The third is about an altruistic San Francisco resident who disappeared and was later found dismembered.

