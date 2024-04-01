Kate Ashford: What financial planners wish you knew about Social Security

Only about 1 in 8 adults know when they’ll be eligible for full retirement benefits through Social Security, according to a 2023 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute. And compared to 2014, fewer people age 50 and up now know whether they may be eligible for Social Security benefits based on an ex-spouse’s record (they may) or if Social Security may offer benefits for their spouse or children (also yes). From taxes to survivors benefits, here are the Social Security topics financial pros find themselves tackling with clients year after year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.