Mike Feinsilber fought the epic AP-UPI rivalry from both camps with wit and grace

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran of the epic wire service rivalry between The Associated Press and United Press International has died. Mike Feinsilber was 89. He knew both sides of that long-fierce competition, first as a reporter for UPI in bureaus from Pennsylvania to Vietnam to Washington, then as a reporter, editor and leader in AP’s Washington bureau. Colleagues remember him for his masterful way with words, mischievous wit and drive to find the humanity in all he covered. His wife of 55 years, Doris, says he died Friday in their home. He loved to write, he said, “especially about the human, the quirky and the unimportant but revealing.”

