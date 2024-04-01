Motorists creep along 1 lane after part of California’s iconic Highway 1 collapses

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Motorists crept along one lane of a scenic stretch of California’s iconic Highway 1 after a giant chunk of the highway collapsed into the ocean following heavy weekend rains. Convoys of vehicles in and out of the Big Sur area resumed Monday after a portion of the roadway fell away amid heavy rain Saturday near Rocky Creek Bridge south of Monterey. It sent chunks of asphalt tumbling into the ocean from the southbound side of the two-lane roadway. A spokesperson for the California Department of Transportation says as many as 1,600 people were trapped in the coastal community of Big Sur on Saturday evening before one lane was opened Sunday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.